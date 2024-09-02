West Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,018 Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $133,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIGB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.69. 36,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,232. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.