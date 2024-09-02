White Wing Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

White Wing Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.5% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $476.27 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

