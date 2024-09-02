White Wing Wealth Management Sells 480 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

White Wing Wealth Management cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $60.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

