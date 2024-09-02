Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $469,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $566.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,255. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $551.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

