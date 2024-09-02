Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 34,269 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,269 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. 1,241,547 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

