Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

