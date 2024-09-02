Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,508 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCV. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter.

IMCV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $642.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

