Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,734,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,569,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,341,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,872,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,737. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.