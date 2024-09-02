Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,800 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

