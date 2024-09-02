Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $49.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $49,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.83. 77,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,490. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

