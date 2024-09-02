Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $6.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWF stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $365.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

