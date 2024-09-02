Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,502,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 93,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.75. 49,098,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,250,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

