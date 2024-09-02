Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.87 on Monday, reaching $701.35. 3,266,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,842. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock worth $85,648,496 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.