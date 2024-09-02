Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,294 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMB. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,582,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,675 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

