Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up approximately 2.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WEX worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 456.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,477 shares of company stock worth $993,307 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Trading Up 0.2 %

WEX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.02. 278,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,502. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.