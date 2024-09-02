Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 8,737 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $443,844,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,394,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

