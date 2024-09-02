WOO Network Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $284.47 million and $6.16 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,227,453,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,926,468,070 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is woo.org/blog/en. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

