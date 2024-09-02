WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $111,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 20,377,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,529,581. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

