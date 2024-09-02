Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Achieves $23.55 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $23.55 million and approximately $66,244.30 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

