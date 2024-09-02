Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $24.39 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 133,147,828 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 132,116,015.59319505. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.40287408 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3356 active market(s) with $21,378,652.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

