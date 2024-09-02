Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XNET opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Xunlei stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xunlei were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.