Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,818.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE YUM opened at $134.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

