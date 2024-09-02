ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0487 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $451,934.33 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00049316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

