Zentry Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.50 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Zentry has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $98.50 million and $4.55 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01689463 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $4,113,108.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

