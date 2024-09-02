Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $266,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,002 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.