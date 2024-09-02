Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.49. 2,328,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,988. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.83 and its 200 day moving average is $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

