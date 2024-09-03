12,946 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 147,333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. 376,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,337. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

