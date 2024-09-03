21,680 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 4.6 %

EQNR traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,893. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

