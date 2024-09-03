26,005 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 576,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 573,494 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.35. 416,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,174. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.