30,552 Shares in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:JILL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. 33,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.65. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. On average, research analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In other news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

