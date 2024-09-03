3,310 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

