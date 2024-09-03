4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $43.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $776.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.83.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $90,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,102.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,847 shares of company stock worth $777,401. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

