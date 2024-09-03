6,603 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.58.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $179.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.10.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,054. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

