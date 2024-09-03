9,132 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,789,246. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day moving average of $206.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

