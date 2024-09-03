9,600 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

