A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 951,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.