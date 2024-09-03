AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. HSBC raised AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

