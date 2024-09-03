abrdn European Logistics Income plc (ASLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Performance
Shares of ASLI opened at GBX 59.80 ($0.79) on Tuesday. abrdn European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 49.45 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 68.70 ($0.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. The firm has a market cap of £246.48 million, a PE ratio of -354.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38.
abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile
