Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.3 %

ACAZF opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.