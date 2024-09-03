Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,916 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after buying an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,246,000 after buying an additional 1,591,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after buying an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

