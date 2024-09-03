Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,987 shares of company stock valued at $54,373,654. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.