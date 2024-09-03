Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.68. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $204.78. The company has a market capitalization of $822.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

