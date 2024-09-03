Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $258.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

