Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,540 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after buying an additional 649,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $143.57.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

