Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 516 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $52,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

