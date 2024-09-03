Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 803 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

