Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 960 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

