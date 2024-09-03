Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 195.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML traded down $29.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $874.80. 252,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $943.51 and a 200-day moving average of $954.42. The stock has a market cap of $345.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.55%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

