Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SJNK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 273,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,828. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

