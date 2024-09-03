Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.03. 13,624,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,039,484. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $680.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

